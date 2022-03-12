Bhopal: ‘I may not be there tomorrow but fair should be held every year’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Mai rahu ya na rahu, magar mela chalate rehna chahiye’ (I may not be there tomorrow but this fair should run every year), said PWD minister Gopal Bhargava with heavy heart, while inaugurating Rahas Mela in Garhakota in Sagar district on Friday evening.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia came forward and promised that he would support him till his last breath. “I promise you I will be there for you and you should never feel alone,” said Scindia.

The Rahas Mela is one of the historic fairs of Bundelkhand organised in Garhakota for centuries. It is related to livestock trading and also related to the freedom movement.

People visit a seven-day fete to sell and buy cows, buffalos, oxen and other livestock.

For a few months, one of the most BJP leaders, Gopal Bhargava, has been facing neglect by the party side. The minister represents Rehli- Garhakota assembly constituency. He has represented the constituency for the last eight times.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:36 PM IST