Bhopal: I have been framed, need inquiry, says ADG Madhukumar who accused of taking 'envelopes'

BHOPAL: Additional Director General of Police V Madhukumar on Sunday demanded an inquiry into a video that went viral on Saturday. Madhukumar said he was framed. In the video clip, he is seen sitting in the circuit house at Nalkheda in Ujjain and receiving envelopes and putting them in briefcase.

Nevertheless, the leaders of BJP and Congress known to raise dust over such issues remained mum over the video clip.

While talking to Free Press over the phone, Madhukumar stated that it is a conspiracy against him and whatever is seen in the video is not true. He stated that he was collecting reports from the officers. The video brought turmoil in the political circles as he has held prominent posts.

The top leaders of Congress and BJP are quiet on the issue. As a formality, spokespersons of both the parties are blaming each other for giving importance to officer during their rule.

After the video went viral, the state government removed ADG and transferred him in PHQ.