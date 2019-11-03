Bhopal: I don’t make announcements, rather I fulfill the promises I make: Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reiterated he does not make announcements but rather fulfills the promises that he makes.

Nath said this during inauguration of 2nd Moniya Mahotsav in Bijawar tehsil of Chhatarpur district on Sunday.

Nath surprised everyone by joining the folk dancers of the Moniya Mahotsav by wearing traditional attire.

CM said in just 10 months, his government has taken important decisions pertaining to agriculture, employment and investment along with the welfare and progress of various sections of the society. We have made it mandatory for industries to be set up in state to provide 70 per cent employment to local youth.

Nath said, “I have come today to Bijawar area where development has always been neglected. So, I am here to get myself acquainted with the situation.”

He said that he will come back to Chhatarpur again in January and will give an account of the developmental works undertaken in the Bijawar area in two months.

Minister for commercial taxes Brijendra Singh Rathore said availability of irrigation facilities and drinking water will be enhanced in Chhatarpur district. This will stop migration and bring prosperity to the region. He said that an atmosphere for the investment has been created in the state and industrialists are coming to MP with full confidence.