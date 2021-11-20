Bhopal: I am a Congress worker; break my knees, says Digvijay Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retaliating to BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s call of breaking knees of Congress workers- if found in his area- former chief minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh has said that he will visit Sharma’s place on November 24.

BJP MLA Sharma’s video had gone viral on social media on Friday where he was heard saying to people to break knees of Congress workers if seen in their areas. Nevertheless, Sharma, later, said that his statement was misinterpreted. He also added that his face was not seen in the video that was in circulation on social media.

Now, Digvijay Singh has said that he will walk to Sharma’s house and sing Ramdhun for one hour on November 24.

“I am a Congress worker. Break knees if one has power. I am a Gandhian. Will reply violence with non-violence. Will go to Rameshwar Sharma’s house on November 24. Will sing Ramdhun for an hour, praying to give wisdom to Sharma,” tweeted Digvijay Singh on Saturday.

Earlier, Congress leaders took strong objection over language used by the BJP MLA. Media coordinator, Narendra Saluja said that former pro-tem speaker is inciting people. Look at his language….earlier for Sindhi community then Rajputs and now for Congress….power drunk. He should take treatment.

Rameshwar Sharma had earlier given controversial statements against Sindhi community and Rajput community and withdrew after discontent among these communities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:58 PM IST