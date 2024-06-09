Bhopal: Hydraulic Lift Collapses During Maharana Pratap Jayanti Celebrations; Congress Councilor & Uncle Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a near life taking accident, a municipal corporation's hydraulic lift collapsed during the Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Bhopal. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon, injuring Congress councilor Jitendra Singh Rajput from Ward 66 and his uncle.

On Sunday, members of the Kshatriya community had gathered at the MP Nagar intersection to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap. Leaders and community members were using the municipal corporation's hydraulic lift to reach the statue.

Councilor Jitendra Singh Rajput and his uncle Rishi Singh Rajput were in the lift and had reached 20 feet up when the welding of the lift broke, causing it to fall. Councilor Jitendra Singh sustained a fracture in his leg, and his uncle was also injured. Jitendra Singh was admitted to Anant Shree Hospital in Indrapuri.

According to information, the victims went to garland Maharana Pratap's statue under the Rajput Samaj Pragati Mandal. Due to the hydraulic lift's welding breaking, they fell, and the people in the lift were injured. The injured blamed the Bhopal Municipality and demands for an investigation into the matter.

All municipal corporation equipment, including hydraulic lifts and JCB machines, should be inspected for fitness certificates and maintenance records. The councillor emphasized that he had raised maintenance issues with the municipal corporation, but no action was taken, highlighting a complete failure. He demanded that the responsible officers be suspended and a thorough investigation be conducted