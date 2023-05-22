Bhopal: Hurricane of honesty to sweep away corrupt state govt, says Nath

former chief minister Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hemant Lariya, brother of three-time BJP MLA from Naryawali Pradeep Lariya, joined Congress along with scores of his BJP supporters at PCC office on Sunday. Welcoming them, the former chief minister Kamal Nath said that people who had allegiance to other parties were now coming into Congress fold after understanding and recognising the ideologies and the values that the party stands for. “In coming six months a hurricane of honesty is going to sweep the corrupt state government, and those who understand the Congress are making moves toward it, " said Nath.

The ex-CM also claimed that many BJP leaders were trying to meet him to get Congress membership as they believed that their future would be bright after joining the party. Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Lariya said, “The BJP government is constructing a temple of Ravidas at cost of Rs 100 crore, but not building good schools, because it does not want us to get educated and then demand our rights.” He attacked the BJP government claiming that in his Naryawali constituency one road was constructed three times, but on papers only, “This BJP government had turned to 60% commission government”.

Sources said that before joining the Congress, Hemant had told Nath that would work for the candidate whoever will get the ticket. The seat has been in the BJP fold since 2003. Pradeep Lariya has been representing the seat in Assembly since 2008 and his brother Hemant had played a key role in winning the seat, said sources.