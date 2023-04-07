 Bhopal: Humanity is born to live but Jesus was born to die for all, said Archbishop AAS Durairaj
Bhopal: Humanity is born to live but Jesus was born to die for all, said Archbishop AAS Durairaj

He led the Good Friday service at Lady of Universal Church, Kolar area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Bhopal: Christians take out procession on Good Friday on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Good Friday was observed in all the churches in the city by carrying the cross with its solemnity.

The priests were in red colour vestments symbolising the blood of Christ and the martyrs.  All men and women belonging to Christian community were dressed in black and white attires. Many churches enacted the passion and death of Jesus during the way of procession.

Archbishop AAS Durairaj led the Good Friday service at Lady of Universal Church, Kolar area. “We don't celebrate Good Friday because of Jesus' suffering and death but for giving a new meaning of suffering and death. Humanity is born to live but Jesus was born to die for all,” he added.

