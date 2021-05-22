Bhopal: Housing society residents adopt families who lost bread-winners

BHOPAL: The residents of a housing society in the city have adopted a few families who have lost their earning members to Covid-19.

'Helping Hands' is a group of around 40 residents of the Flamingo Colony in Aakriti Eco-City. It was formed during the last wave of the pandemic and was meant primarily for helping those living in the colony, especially senior citizens, facing problems due to the lockdown.

The group was the brainchild of Avi Udenia and Nitin Tiwari- both residents of the colony. But, slowly, they expanded their work outside the colony. "We started arranging for lunch and dinner for around 250 labourers who were stuck in the city," says Udenia, an educationist.

During the second wave, the most important work of the group is extending a helping hand to middle-class families who have lost their earning members, are hand to mouth but are too embarrassed to seek help.