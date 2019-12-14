Bhopal: Housing society head Rajput offered bribe to coop minister Govind Singh

BHOPAL: Some shocking incidents have come to light after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has lodged an FIR against some members of the board of directors of Rohit Housing Society.

When an inquest into the cases of Rohit Housing Society began after the Congress’s coming to power, some of the directors of the board of the company tried to influence the cooperatives minister.

Head of the society Ghanshyam Singh Rajput, in order to save his own skin and to stop any action against the firm, tried to bribe cooperatives minister Govind Singh.

Singh said once Rajput had come to him and requested him to do some work for the society. When Rajput met Singh for the second time, he was carrying a bag containing lakhs of rupees, the minister said.

According to Singh, Rajput had requested him not to take action against the society. Nevertheless, no sooner had Rajput taken out the currency notes from the bag and offered him, than the minister told him to get lost, Singh said.

Singh said he had planned to lodge an FIR against Rajput about his behaviour, but he gave up the idea.

The minister further said Rajput who had again come to his residence to offer him bribe was shooed away from there.

Rajput considered close to many BJP leaders plays an important role in organising events for the Rajput community.

Consequently, after the Congress took over reins of power in the state, Rajput tried to get closer to the leaders of the ruling party that he may remain out of harm’s way.

A complaint against Rohit Housing Society has been pending with EOW since 2009.

The cooperatives department of the Congress government sent a communiqué to EOW for registering a case against the society in June. An FIR has been lodged after six months.