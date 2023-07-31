Bhopal: House Survey Continues To Prevent Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health department has launched door-to-door survey and public awareness drive to prevent spread of mosquito-borne diseases. The rainy season brings many diseases, among which mosquito-borne diseases are prominent.

Due to accumulation of water and dirt in the rainy season, it is easy for mosquitoes to breed and flourish. Mosquito bites cause dengue, malaria, chikungunya, which may turn serious.

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said malaria was most prevalent among mosquito-borne diseases. Malaria test and medicines are provided free-of-cost in all government health care institutions.

Along with this, investigation can also be done by contacting ASHA workers. Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, can take a fatal form if not detected at right time. The day a mosquito infected with dengue virus bites a person, symptoms surface in 3-5 days. The infection period can also be up to 3-10 days, CMHO added.

