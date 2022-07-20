Bhopal: House sold for Rs 39 lakh on fake documents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his son cheated a woman on the pretext of selling house. They obtained Rs 39 lakh from the woman's family, said MP Nagar police on Wednesday.

Police station incharge Sudhir Arjaria told media that the police received a complaint in which it was alleged that Pradeep Upadhaya and his son Ankur Upadhaya took Rs 39 lakh to sell their house. The complainant Charu Bansod had purchased the house.

Upadhayays had taken loan of Rs 23 lakh on the house from a bank and they had promised that after getting the amount, they would wipe off the loan and will hand over bankís no objection certificate (NOC) to Charu Bansod.

After sometime, the duo handed over the NOC to the family and Charu and his husband started living in the house. Recently, the bank officials approached Bansod and asked to pay pending amount. The bank officials also stated that no NOC was given to Pradeep Upadhaya and no documents were transferred in the name of Charu Bansod. The police have registered the case under Sections 420 and 406 of IPC and started investigation.