Bhopal house owners told to ensure police verification of tenants without fail

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The house owners in the state capital have been asked to furnish details of their tenants /paying guests to police at the earliest. Any laxity on the part of the landlord would lead to strict action, said Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar.

“The order has been issued under Section 144 to the house owners and any failure in compliance would result in action against the landlord. It is the responsibility of the landlord to submit the details to the police station, or do the police verification of the tenants online,” said ACP Atulkar while talking to Free Press.

The direction comes in wake of the arrest of four alleged members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh (JMB) from Aishbagh area on Sunday. The JMB activists were living in a rented accommodation in Aishbagh area for the last one year. They neither had any identity proof nor any domicile proof. They had taken admission in Madrasa without furnishing any identity proof.

The ACP said that a detailed order chalking out the responsibilities of the house owner, and of the police personnel beat in-charge will be released shortly.

Following the arrests of the JMB activists, the Bhopal police have decided to conduct a detailed survey through the beat in-charges. The cops have been asked to visit their respected areas and prepare a list of hostels, rented accommodations and ensure police verification of the tenants

A detailed report will be prepared at the police station level and will be submitted to the senior officers, the ACP added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:36 PM IST