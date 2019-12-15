Bhopal: House of a land mafia seized

BHOPAL: House of a land mafia Mukhtar Malik was seized by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

A huge protest followed the action. Protestors alleged action was taken at the behest of Mukhtar’s opponents.

His house located at Shyamla hills is less than 500 metre from Chief Minister’s house.

After the action, local corproator Shabista Zaki staged a protest at Shyamla hills police station where a huge number of Zaki’s supporters were raising slogans against police.

A team of police reached the house at Ahata Rustam Khan in the evening and stayed there until the BMC seized the house. Later residents of Ahata reached the Shyamla hills police station.

Police said that the action was taken by the civic body, but Zaki said the civic body had no rights to take aciton like this and alleged police wanted to harrass Malik and his kin.They stayed inside the police station till late in the night.

They were alleging that the family was being harrassed in the name of a crackdown on mafia.

Police on the other hand was repeatedly denying their role in the action and said that all the land mafias are being identified under the drive at CM’s order.

‘Where will the family stay until next orders’

Shabista Zaki alleged there is a stay on a disputed land and there was no reason for seizing the house. She said where will the family stay until the next orders.

Action was taken by BMC: City superintendent of police (CSP) Kotwali Bittu Sharma said action was taken by BMC. She said the house was seized under the action against mafia. The cops had only been deployed to provide safety to the teams of the civic body. The protests continued till late in the night.