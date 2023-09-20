Bhopal: House Help Raped By 2, Accused Held

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who used to work as a maid at others’ houses was raped by two men in the city on Monday, the police said.

The police added that they have arrested the accused duo who committed the crime. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said woman was employed as a house help and was searching for other work. She was told by one of her friends that a man named Toofaan had been searching for a house maid.

On Monday, the woman went to Toofaan’s house who asked her to come inside and violated her later. Following this, Toofaan again called the survivor woman to his house on Tuesday and threatened her with dire consequences.

The petrified woman again went to his house on Tuesday where one of Toofaan’s friends raped her too. The woman went back home and narrated her tale of woes to her husband. The duo approached Nishatpura police and informed them about the incident, after which the police arrested accused duo under Sections 376, 506 and 190 of IPC.

