Bhopal: Hot, humid days add to discomfort

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Winter season is yet to set in.

The reason behind inordinate delay in arrival of winter season is this that there is no active system in Madhya Pradesh. The chilly winds are also not blowing from Himalayan regions and Kashmir valley.

It’s only during early morning and late evening hours that people feel slight cold. Otherwise, days remain hot and humid.

According to meteorological department, highest maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was registered in Damoh and Rajgarh on Friday. The lowest minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was registered in Mandla.

In Bhopal, weather will remain dry in next 24 hours. Winds will blow at the speed of 14 kilometres per hour. In last 24 hours, weather remained dry in Madhya Pradesh.

Winter season is likely to set in by second week of November. As of now, weather conditions are passing through the transition phase.