Bhopal: Hot and sultry weather prevail in city

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hot and sultry weather kept the people indoors in the city on Thursday. Yellow alert was issued for rain with gusty wind in districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Sagar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh, Narsingpur, Seoni, Katni, Sehore in next 24 hours.In the last 24 hours, Ichhawar, Jawar recorded 5cm rainfall each while Khategaon, Jirapur, and Ashta recorded 2cm rainfall each.

Max temperature recorded at various cities

Cities max temp (del/cel)

Tikamgarh 44.0

Khajuraho 42.6

Umaria 42.0

Rewa 41.6

Khandwa 41.5

Guna 41.5

Satna 41.0

Shivpuri 41.0

Gwalior 40.8

Dhar 40.8

Bhopal 40.8

Mandla 40.2