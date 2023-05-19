 Bhopal: Hot and sultry weather prevail in city
Rain likely in Bhopal, other districts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hot and sultry weather kept the people indoors in the city on Thursday. Yellow alert was issued for rain with gusty wind in districts including Bhopal, Raisen,  Chhindwara, Jabalpur,  Sagar, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh, Narsingpur, Seoni,  Katni, Sehore in next 24 hours.In the last 24 hours, Ichhawar, Jawar recorded 5cm rainfall each while Khategaon, Jirapur, and Ashta recorded 2cm rainfall each.  

Max temperature recorded at various cities

Cities                            max temp (del/cel)

Tikamgarh                              44.0

Khajuraho                               42.6

Umaria                                   42.0

Rewa                             41.6

Khandwa                                41.5

Guna                                       41.5

Satna                                       41.0

Shivpuri                                  41.0

Gwalior                                   40.8

Dhar                                        40.8

Bhopal                                    40.8

Mandla                                   40.2    

article-image

