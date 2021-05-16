Bhopal: Hospitals lacks medicines, injections to treat black fungal infection in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though state government is admitting patients with black fungal infection, it is not in position to provide medicines as none of the units, which it has formed, has stock of medicines and Amphotercine injections. Hospital superintendent has power to purchase medicines. Treatment lasts for 6 weeks.

As per doctors, substitute medicines are not effective. So, there is urgent need of medicine and injections. Units have been formed in medical colleges but medicines have not been provided.

“It is true that we do not have medicines and injections of black fungal. We are only giving substitute medicines, which are not very effective in case of fungal infection,” Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist at Hamidia Hospital, said.

Though purchasing process is on at government level, it is not sure that when medicines and injection will be supplied to government and private hospitals.