Bhopal: Hospitals full to their capacity, govt forced to declare lockdown

BHOPAL: The baleful glance of the coronavirus seems to have come to light for the first time in the state capital.

On the one hand, the government claims that the city has all the facilities to deal with corona cases, but on the other hand, the medical system is struggling for breath.

As the number of patients in the state capital has shot up, there is barely any empty bed in the hospitals identified for corona treatment. Accordingly, the government was forced to place the state capital under lockdown for ten days.

During an inquiry, Free Press came to know that the reason for lockdown is not the ensuing festivals, but the failure of the system.

There are 1,645 isolation beds and 262 ICU beds in government and private hospitals.