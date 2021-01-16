Bhopal: Hoshwalon ko khabar kya, bekhudi kya chiz hai....

BHOPAL: Singer Rita and Firoz presented some popular ghazals at Gauhar on Saturday under an event ‘Shaam-e-Ghazal’.

The concert was part of an ongoing exhibition-cum-sale ‘Adbhut Aabhushan Mela,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation.

The event began with Kyun Zindagi Ki Raah Mein Majboor Ho Gaye presented by singer Rita. It was followed by Dil cheez kya hai, Jhuki-jhuki si nazar, Kisi nazar ko tera, Pyar ke mod pe, Do naina ek masoom kahani, Tum etna jo muskura rahe ho and Raina beeti jaye enthralled the audience.

Besides, some ghazals like ‘Hothon se chhu lo tum…,’ ‘Hosh walon ko khabar kya…,’ ‘Ruke-ruke se kadam…,’ es mod se jate hai…,’ ‘Allah janata hai…,’ presented by singer Firoz were also appreciated. Azhar accompanied them keyboard, Mahruddin on dholak, and Rehan on pad.

Around 42 artisans of 11 districts of the state showcased their works in the exhibition, attracting the visitors.