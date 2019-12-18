Bhopal: Honey-trap episode should be made public with details, says Rakesh Singh

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to take the government to task after the name of its legislator Narayan Tripathi figured in honey-trap episode.

BJP’s state president Rakesh Singh said at a press conference on Tuesday that the episode is nothing but a government’s honey trap.

Singh said the government brought to light certain chosen names in relation to the episode.

While all those who were involved in it should be taken to task, there should be details of their association with the episode, he said.

He said there were reports in various newspapers that many bureaucrats and many ministers were involved in the episode, but the government should not take political mileage out of it.

About the government’s campaign against criminals, Singh said many Congress leaders are involved in illegal sand mining.

Congress is, in fact, protecting the sand miners and liquor mafias, Singh said.

A minister in the government Umang Singhar said the government had been functioning under pressure from criminals, Singh added.

In the name of criminals, the government is targeting the BJP workers who are not working according to government’s wishes, he said, adding that after taking action against one, they are calling the others.

The achievements of the Congress government during the past one year are deceiving people, encouraging corrupt people and destroying law and order, he said.

Three chief ministers are working in the state and people are acquainted their names, Singh said, adding that Chief Minister Kamal Nath only tried to hide his failures during the past one year.