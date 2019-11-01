Bhopal: Honey Trap case; Accused, victims seeking legal counsel

BHOPAL: The accused and victim of the Honey Trap have started contacting advocates in Bhopal, Jabalpur and in New Delhi.

The two members of the alleged gang Shweta Vijay Jain and Aarti Dayal where kept in the secret place and the officials of the Special Investigation Team grilled them the whole day.

Fear had gripped among the officials who have been their alleged victim or have been allegedly involved in the Honey Trap ring.

According to a source maximum officials were first trapped by women and were later blackmailed by them.

The officials were asked by the gang members to provide them money and or sanction works to the NGOs and other organisations of their choice.

These officials where living with fear that they may be exposed one day by the women, but now the SIT had started calling the officers to record their statements.

These officers are taking the legal advice from the counsels, that what will be their stand when the SIT will going to quiz them.

They are suspecting that SIT may book them in rape case. They also concerned about the possible sections of IPC under which SIT can frame charges against them.

The officials are contacting the best counsels who are having the experience of handling such cases.

Little info available on case: According to sources Aarti and Shweta are being questioned regularly by officials, they are kept in isolated government building situated near the Char Imili area. The special director general cyber crime and the SIT chief Rajendra Kumar and cyber SP Vikas Sehwal also questioned the women for more than three hours, said a source. The SDG and SP left the office in the government vehicle of SP at around 11.30 am and the SDG returned the office at around 3 pm.

The SIT is trying hard to hide the facts of the case, the officials tries to skip themselves from the media.