 Bhopal: Homoeopathy Interns Demand Stipend Hike
Bhopal: Homoeopathy Interns Demand Stipend Hike

According to homoeopathy students, stipends should be hiked in accordance with the consumer price indexes (CPIs) and it should be regulated annually.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Homoeopathy interns continued their agitation for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday demanding a hike in stipend, paid medical leave and others.

As the CPI increases, the cost of living usually increases, which means professionals need more money to pay for their essential needs. Stipend fixation should be based on the consumer price index, they have demanded.

Similarly, the interns have demanded paid medical leave which is being given in other states. Time-bound academic calendar should be followed in the state and delay of 2019-20 should be compensated, they said.

Medical officers (Homoeopathy) posts should be generated through MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and regular recruitment should be done, the protesting interns have demanded.

NSUI has extended its support to the protest.

