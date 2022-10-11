Bhopal: Homeopathic Medicine for sickle cell patients ; 'Homeopathy helpful in reducing problems' 

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Homeopathic Medicine for sickle cell patients ; 'Homeopathy helpful in reducing problems' 

The seminar was presided over by Vice-Chancellor of Hindi University Prof Khem Singh Dehria. According to Dr Dwivedi, sickle cell anaemia, a genetic disorder of blood, reduces movement ability and affects blood flow in the body.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:57 AM IST
Sickle Cell Anemia Disease | Representative Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An online seminar was organised by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal. The topic of the seminar was causes, symptoms and treatment of sickle cell disease. Prof Dr Ak Dwivedi, a member of CCRH, Union Ministry of AYUSH, and homoeopathic physician, was the chief guest. He said homeopathic medicine was helpful in reducing problems faced by patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

He said that patients should avoid taking too much iron. If there is a deficiency of haemoglobin in sickle cell patients, then some home remedies can be suggested to increase haemoglobin. Haemoglobin can be increased by consuming pomegranate, beet root, fenugreek, tomatoes, legumes, dates, nuts, all cereals, milk-curd and cheese and gourd soup, banana, meat, fish, eggs. Based on his experience, Dr Ak Dwivedi said that with homeopathic medicine, sickle cell patients could be saved from getting sick repeatedly. Their immunity can also be increased.

