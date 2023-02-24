Bhopal: Homeopath doctor extorted money on pretext of false rape case; woman, kin held

Representative Image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police have arrested a 40-year-old woman and her nephew for blackmailing a homeopath doctor and extorting money saying that they would get him implicated in rape case. The duo had demanded Rs 5 lakh from the doctor, police said on Friday. They had extorted Rs 56,000 from the complainant.

Piplani police station SHO Ajay Nair said the complainant, Jugal Kishore Khare, a homeopath doctor approached police on Thursday, stating that a woman named Babita used to visit his clinic regularly for treatment. On February 14, 2022, Babita called him up urging him to visit her home, as she was not feeling well.

Khare went to Babita’s house where she and her nephew Amir were present. When Khare began the woman’s check-up, Amir went out of the room.

The complainant said that while he was checking, Babita suddenly started screaming and tearing off her clothes. Before he could understand anything, Amir came rushing hearing Babita’s screams. Babita then accused Khare of trying to rape her, Khare said in his police complaint .

The duo then told Khare that CCTV cameras were installed in the room and they would upload the video of his ‘act’ on the social media. Blackmailing them, the duo demanded Rs 5 lakh from Khare. The duo said they would not allow him to leave until he gave them the amount.

Khare later gave them Rs 55,000 near the Hema convent school. The duo continued blackmailing him for over a year. Fed up with their blackmailing, Khare approached police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the duo. The police have arrested the accused.