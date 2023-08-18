Bhopal: Home Minister Takes A Jibe At Digvijaya’s Remark On Bajrang Dal

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Someone's eye flu is getting cured”, Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at former chief minister Digvijaya Singh remark about not banning Bajrang Dal, while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had on Wednesday said that the Bajrang Dal would not be banned if his party is voted to power, but cautioned that goons and rioters would not be spared.

"Bajrang Dal is a nationalist organisation, the feeling which has come for a few people now, it will come for everyone later. But now the public has started to understand that you (Singh) are an electoral Hindu", Mishra said.

Reacting to the rape of a minor in Satna district, State Home Minister said, “it is a very heinous act and people who commit such kind of crime are mentally sick. The accused has been arrested. Sections of SC-ST Act and POCSO Act have been imposed against him and the case will be heard in fast track court.”

