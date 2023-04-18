Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra hits back as Diggy points at his alleged link with murder accused Lovelesh Tiwari

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh attacked home minister Narottam Mishra questioning his alleged connection with Atiq Ahmed’s murder accused Lovelesh Tiwari. The home minister hit back at the Congress leader asking him to prove his allegations. Mishra in turn questioned the former CM’s alleged connections with Indore-Ratlam Khan mafia and Zakir Naik, whom he (Singh) had termed ‘ambassador of peace’.

The Congress MP while talking to media persons here on Tuesday alleged that the Tiwari, involved in killing of Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj,was in Balaghat district in 2021 and had worked for the sand mafia. The fact had come to light through his social media posts, Singh said while talking to media persons. As the former CM pointed at home minister’s alleged links with Tiwari, Mishra hitting out at Singh asked him to come with the evidence to prove his allegations. The home minister further reminded Singh of calling his party colleague former minister Umang Singhar a ‘certified head’ of the mafia.

Mishra in turn asked the Congress leader to share the details of the friendship he has with Indore-Ratlam Khan mafia. He also questioned his alleged connection with the poachers who had killed the policemen in Guna district. In 2018 his (Singh’s) phone number was found in the document of a naxal, said the home minister asking him to clarify the matter. Mishra also questioned the connection he had with the ‘ambassador of peace’ Zakir Naik.