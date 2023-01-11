e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

It was recently that Nath gave statement that it was cops who showed the CD on laptop to him and he watched it for about 40 minutes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has given a new name to former chief minister Kamal Nath. He has called him, Palat Nath, for retracting from his previous comment on honey trap CD case. He said Nath retracted from his statements twice in a week.

Interacting with the media persons at his residence on Wednesday, he said all people knew about Nath who backtracked from the promises of waiving farm loans within 10 days, providing dearness allowance to unemployed youths, reducing rates of petrol and diesel, giving dearness allowance to government employees etc.

It was recently that Nath gave statement that it was cops who showed the CD on laptop to him and he watched it for about 40 minutes. When he was CM, he would ask police to verify the things. Before this, Nath had backed the claim of Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh who claimed that he was having obscene CD of BJP and Sangh leaders.

Covid

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said nine cases of Covid had been found in last 24 hours in the state. There are five active cases. Infection rate is 0.14 per cent.

Read Also
Bhopal: Family of six attempts suicide by ingesting insecticide over financial woes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

What does the rainbow youth want: All we want is acceptance, acknowledgement, support and...

What does the rainbow youth want: All we want is acceptance, acknowledgement, support and...

Bhopal: Crimes declined by 28% in 2022

Bhopal: Crimes declined by 28% in 2022

National Youth Day today: More jobs, affordable education is what youth expect from State Youth...

National Youth Day today: More jobs, affordable education is what youth expect from State Youth...

Bhopal: Kuno officials rev up cheetah security,information network

Bhopal: Kuno officials rev up cheetah security,information network