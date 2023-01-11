Bhopal: Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra calls ex-CM Palat Nath

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has given a new name to former chief minister Kamal Nath. He has called him, Palat Nath, for retracting from his previous comment on honey trap CD case. He said Nath retracted from his statements twice in a week.

Interacting with the media persons at his residence on Wednesday, he said all people knew about Nath who backtracked from the promises of waiving farm loans within 10 days, providing dearness allowance to unemployed youths, reducing rates of petrol and diesel, giving dearness allowance to government employees etc.

It was recently that Nath gave statement that it was cops who showed the CD on laptop to him and he watched it for about 40 minutes. When he was CM, he would ask police to verify the things. Before this, Nath had backed the claim of Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh who claimed that he was having obscene CD of BJP and Sangh leaders.

Covid

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said nine cases of Covid had been found in last 24 hours in the state. There are five active cases. Infection rate is 0.14 per cent.

