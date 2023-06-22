Bhopal: Home Minister Amit Shah Arriving At Balaghat Today To Flag Off Rani Durgawati Gaurag Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the rally in violation of Covid norms | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving at Balaghat on Thursday to flag off Rani Durgawati Gaurav Yatra.

The Yatra is starting from five places in the state. Shah is reaching Balaghat at 4pm. After flagging off the Yatra and offering prayers at Hanuman temple, he is set to leave for Nagpur.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with officers on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Yatras.

The state government, in memory of great female warriors who laid down their lives fighting enemies, has resolved to take out Durgawati Gaurav Yatra from June 22 to 27 from five places, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra will pay tributes to Queen Durgawati on June 27.

The Yatras are beginning from Balaghat, Chhindwara, Singrampur (Jabera Damoh) and from Queen Durgawati’s birth place Kalinjar Fort and Sidhi.

All the Yatras are going to terminate at Shahdol on June 27. The Yatras will be monitored.