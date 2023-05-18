Bhopal: Home min orders suspension of another engineer over links with 'crorepati' Hema Meena

The crorepati terminated contractual engineer Hema Meena (R) and one of her seized properties (L) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narrotam Mishra, on Thursday, issued suspension order against engineer Janardan Singh posted at MP police housing corporation over alleged links with Hema Meena in disproportionate assets case.

The minister was talking to media persons, here on Thursday morning.

On May 11, the Lokayukta police Bhopal had conducted raid on three locations related to the contractual engineer, Hema Meena. During the raid the police recovered property worth more than Rs 10 crore, in stark contradiction to her salary of Rs 30k a month. Harvesters, sowing equipment worth Rs lakhs were found, along with TV costing Rs 30 lakh.

During the investigation, it was found that engineer Janardan Singh was in contact with Hema and would constantly support her in ‘every manner’. With the help of Singh, Hema was able to earn and raise huge property in very short time.

Police scanned the CCTV cameras installed in Meena's farm house and found Janardan Singh's regular presence there.

Following the connections, the minister issued his suspension orders on Thursday morning.