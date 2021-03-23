Bhopal: Home Guard missing from Covid-ward found dead

BHOPAL: Home Guard Pushparaj Singh Gautam, 42, who had disappeared from Covid ward of JP Hospital on Monday, was found dead in the hospital on Tuesday. He is suspected to have contracted corona and his post-mortem examination report is awaited. Pushparaj was administered both the doses of the vaccine, the second dose being on March 17. After a couple of days, he fainted while doing puja. When his family saw him fainting, they admitted him to the Covid ward of JP Hospital. After two hours, he stopped receiving calls. His family rushed to the hospital, but did not find him in the ward. SHO, Habibganj, Rakesh Shrivastava said, “The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.”