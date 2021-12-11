Bhopal: Holistic development of children is responsibility of every citizen, says Governor

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that children’s life, their holistic development and well-being is an important aspect of building a capable, competent and prosperous nation.

Patel was speaking on child nutrition, organised by Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management to mark Human Rights Day on Friday.

He said that every child should be healthy, acquire education and constantly move forward towards the path of development. “It is not the responsibility of any one department, institution or group, it is the responsibility of every citizen and it is also the biggest need for development,” the governor opined.

Governor Patel said that a new approach should be deployed to remove the misconceptions prevalent among the economically, socially and geographically backward, deprived sections of the society and to create awareness regarding the importance of diet, breastfeeding in child nutrition and the work of child nutrition.

He also asked the Commission to cooperate in public awareness efforts towards the eradication of Sickle Cell disease.

Chairman Human Rights Commission Narendra Kumar Jain said that malnutrition was a major obstacle in the efforts to build a healthy and strong society. He said that efforts should be made for child nutrition from the time of mother’s pregnancy. “For this, along with the efforts of nutrition, development of dietary habits is necessary,” Jain said.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:55 AM IST