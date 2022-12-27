Bhopal: Hold liquor party at home for Rs 500, Congress opposes

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Next time whenever you wish to organise a liquor party at your home for Rs 500, you’re set to get a licence from the excise department.

On the grounds of the licence, the disciples of Bacchus are happy and ready to throw a party at their homes. Although the decision of the excise department is old, it is facing opposition on New Year eve. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is pushing the people to liquor addiction.

Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma dressed down the government as well as the former chief minister Uma Bharti. Sharma has dashed off a letter, saying that on the one hand Bharti is challenging the government, asking it to close the liquor outlets. On the other hand, the government is helping people to organise cocktail party at home, Sharma said.

The excise department gives licence three types of occasional licence for holding such parties.

For holding the party at home a lincence of Rs 500 is provided and, for organising such functions at marriage gardens or in marriage halls, a licence of Rs 5,000 is given. Similarly, a licence worth Rs 10,000 is given to hold a party at restaurants. The liquor outlets supply wine on the grounds of the category of licence.

A man is allowed to keep four bottles of wine at his home, and, for keeping more bottles, the licence is given for one day.

According to Commissioner of excise department OP Shrivastava, such provisions are old and have been made in the excise policy, so that the people do not hold liquor party illegally. No new provisions have been made in the policy, he said.