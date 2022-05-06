Bhopal: Hit and run case; speedy car hits youth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy car hit a 26-year-old youth at Tarawali turning under the Berasia police station limits, said the police on Friday.

Police station in-charge K N Bhardwaz told Free Press that the deceased Laxmi Narayan Kushwaha resident of village Ratanpur had come to leave his sister to her in-laws house on Wednesday evening.

When he was returning back to his house at Tarawali turning, an unidentified four wheeler hit him and ran away from the spot. On getting the information of the incident, the police registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver under section 304-A of IPC on Thursday.

Whereas after the post-mortem the body, they were handed to the family members for the last rites, said the police on Friday.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:02 PM IST