 Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister
Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister

Updated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Bhopal: History-Sheeter Held For Assaulting Youth, His Sister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter residing in Govindpura attacked brother-sister duo who stay next to his house, when they asked him to stop playing music on high volume on Saturday late night, the police said.

The police added that the brother and mother of the arrested accused were also involved in the crime who have been absconding. Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Aawadhesh Singh Tomar said complainant Jitendra Kumar stayed at Jai Hind Nagar.

A man named Deepak, who is a listed criminal, was playing music at high volume on Saturday late night. When Kumar’s mother went to his house and requested him to turn down the volume, he abused her.

Kumar then intervened and landed in an argument with Deepak. Deepak began assaulting Kumar with a rod. His mother and brother joined him. Kumar’s sister tried to shield him who was also injured in the incident.

The brother-sister duo then approached the police and lodged a complaint against him, after which the cops began searching for the accused trio who have fled. Deepak was nabbed on Sunday, while search is still on for his mother and brother.



