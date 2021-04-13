Bhopal: Hindi University staff distribute mask among people

Bhopal: In compliance with the directive issued to the university by the higher education minister, Mohan Yadav, the vice-chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Prof. Ramdev Bhardwaj, distributed masks to the common people in the villages of Sukhisewania and Mughalia Kot.

Bhardwaj also reached the community health centre of Sukhisewania, where he distributed the masks, as well as motivated people to get vaccinated. The registrar, Yashwant Singh, and other staff members were also present.

A task force has been formed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University. There are a total of 14 members who visited the villages of Balampur, Prempura, Sukhisewania, Piplia Zaheepir, Imalia, Devalkhedi, Piplia Bajkha and Chaupra Kalan and to make people aware of the Tika Utsav and the need for social distancing, applying sanitiser and putting on masks. Along with this, the university has also decided to promote 100% vaccination on a wide scale.

There are a total of 1,300 people in Mughalia Kot, out of whom 1,120 people have got vaccinated, while 180 people are yet to get the jab.