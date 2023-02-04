Bhopal: Hindenburg research exposed Adani, says Congress leader Digvijay Singh

Congress leader Digvijay Singh | Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijay Singh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Hindenburg-Adani issue accusing the Centre of receiving "unaccounted money", adding that the research has exposed Gautam Adani.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Singh said, "During the pandemic, everyone in the nation had a reduction in income but some industrialists saw a rise in their market capitalization." "Industry and market were closed, then how they increased their market capitalization. BJP is receiving unaccounted money," he alleged. He further stated that the Hindenburg research papers have "exposed" Gautam Adani.

"Whosoever is close to PM Modi and Amit Shah, gets benefits, and tax rates are increased as well as decreased for their profit. Same is being done for Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi said Adani's wealth bubble will burst. Hindenburg research papers have exposed Adani," he further said.

He said that the share market has been affected and the investors are suffering because of the losses in Gautam Adani's shares.

"People in the country who bought Adani's share have suffered a loss. The share market is affected as investors who had invested in Adani's shares pulled out. SBI had low percentage in Adani shares, but LIC which has common man's money had a huge loss," he added.