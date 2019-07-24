Bhopal: Hike in MLA fund to be considered; CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath speaking during Question Hour on Tuesday, assured the MLAs that hike in MLA fund would be considered soon.

Nath said he would take decision in this matter after discussion with leader of opposition and other member. Finance minister Tarun Bhanot said Chief Minister has expressed his intentions and the MLA fund would be hiked soon.

Earlier, MLA Sudesh Rai had demanded hike in MLA fund. He was supported by Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other MLAs. Current, MLA fund in the state is Rs 2 crore. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had raised the MLA fund in 2016.

Works done through Madhyam in Simhastha to be probed Public relations minister PC Sharma, replying to a question raised by MLA Vinay Saxena said that the works done during Simhastha through Madhyam and the conduct of ‘Vaicharik Mahakumbh’ in Ninora will be probed.

Sharma said the probe would be completed in two months. Sharma said tenders are being issued again for empanelment of bidders for the works done through Madhyam.

He said people who have experience of working in private sector will also be empanelled now. Those who are into small business would also be connected.