e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Higher Education Department seeks information about employment

Keeping in view the National Education Policy-2020 and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the Higher Education Department has sought information from all the educational institutions of the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Department has sought information about students who got employment, self-employment, entrepreneurship and placement from government, non-government universities and colleges of the state. Till now, this information was available only from government colleges and some universities.

Keeping in view the National Education Policy-2020 and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the Higher Education Department has sought information from all the educational institutions of the state, according to state government officials.

Now, all 56 universities and 1360 colleges of the state will provide information about placement and employment, self-employment, on the official mail ID of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme every month.

This information will be consolidated and sent to the government every month, so that regular information can be received about the employment of students studying in higher education institutions.

Read Also
Bhopal: No new taxes in rural areas after polls, says Minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Higher Education Department seeks information about employment

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar

Mumbai: Wadhawans episode a ‘single instance’, can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, says ED

Mumbai: Wadhawans episode a ‘single instance’, can’t give undertaking for Pravin Raut, says ED

Uddhav Thackeray refused special security to Eknath Shinde after Naxal threats, claims Sena MLA...

Uddhav Thackeray refused special security to Eknath Shinde after Naxal threats, claims Sena MLA...

7 in Amravati chemist killing case remanded In judicial custody

7 in Amravati chemist killing case remanded In judicial custody

Maharashtra: ECI asks factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to prove majority by August 8

Maharashtra: ECI asks factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to prove majority by August 8