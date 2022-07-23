Bhopal: Higher Education Department seeks information about employment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Department has sought information about students who got employment, self-employment, entrepreneurship and placement from government, non-government universities and colleges of the state. Till now, this information was available only from government colleges and some universities.

Keeping in view the National Education Policy-2020 and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the Higher Education Department has sought information from all the educational institutions of the state, according to state government officials.

Now, all 56 universities and 1360 colleges of the state will provide information about placement and employment, self-employment, on the official mail ID of Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Scheme every month.

This information will be consolidated and sent to the government every month, so that regular information can be received about the employment of students studying in higher education institutions.