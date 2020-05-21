Bhopal: Higher education department ODS tests corona positive, Employees demand to declare Satpura Bhavan as containment area

BHOPAL: After state health department whose several employees had tested corona positive, it is higher education department that has raised alarm signals. The department’s OSD (officer on special duty) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

As the department functions from Satpura Bhavan, government employees who work in the building are tensed. They have demanded to declare Satpura Bhavan as a containment area.

Health Department Employees Association general secretary Laxminarain Sharma said all employees are under stress. Entire building should be declared a containment area like residential colonies. “Even after OSD tested positive, offices are being run there. This is a cause of concern as many department offices like health, higher education, forest, Ayush are housed in this building, ” Sharma said.

State government runs administration through three buildings - Vallabh Bhavan, Vindhyachal and Satpura Bhavan. Post lockdown 3 and 4, government offices started opening with reduced staff strength.