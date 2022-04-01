Bhopal: High Court slaps Rs 10K fine on GAD and law department

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Law department and general administration department for not submitting reply to court on petitions.

Both departments were instructed to submit a reply in connection with a petition of OBC Advocates Welfare Association regarding reservation in appointment of government pleaders, according to government lawyers.

Government lawyer Advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, HC observed that despite notices eight times, law department and general administration department did not respond. The high court slapped a cost of Rs 10,000 and instructed that the amount will be deducted from the salary of OIC and deposited to legal aid.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:41 AM IST