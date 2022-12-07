Bhopal: High Court sets aside BJP MLA Rahul Singh’s elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has set aside the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rahul Singh Lodhi, nephew of former chief minister Uma Bharti, for improperly filing nomination papers, official sources said on Wednesday.

Singh won the election from Khargapur constituency of Tikamgarh district in 2018 against Congress candidate Chanda Singh Gour who filed the case.

The petitioner alleged that the nomination papers of Lodhi had been improperly filed, which affected the election outcome.

Rahul submitted two nomination forms about his status as partner of a firm, M/s R S Constructions, Tikamgarh, which has contact with MP Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA). This leads to corrupt practices, the court said.

According to the court order, the last date for submission of nomination paper was November 9, 2018, but the returning officer accepted documents after that date.

“Resultantly, this petition is allowed. The election for legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh 2018 of respondent Rahul Singh Lodhi as member of the legislative assembly from 47 Khargapur assembly constituency is set aside and declared null and void,” the high court said.

As the election of Lodhi has been cancelled, he must not be allowed any benefits that he was enjoying at an MLA, the court said. A copy of the order has been placed before the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India.

EC directed not to assign any work to RO

The high court also directed the EC not to assign any work to the returning officer who illegally accepted Lodhi’s nomination papers.