Bhopal: High Court serves notice to government, seeks reply on action taken on probe report

Scams in NRLM

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
file pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, has served notice to the state government seeking reply on action taken on report of investigating officer Neha Maravya, IAS, in National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) scam.

Investigating officer Neha Maravya sent her report to the government with the recommendation to register crimes against culprits after proving corruption worth thousands of crores against several high officials including Lalit Mohan Belwal, Sushma Rani Shukla, head of the Livelihood Mission, according to advocate Rameshwar Thakur.

Advocate Thakur, who appeared on behalf of petitioner Bhupendra Prajapati, said, ‘Various scams in the Livelihood Mission from 2016 to 2021 including challenging the appointment of Madhya Pradesh Livelihood Mission head retired IFS Lalit Mohan Belbal and State Project Manager Sushma Rani Shukla on the basis of fake documents.

Scams also include major micro-insurance scam, scam in appointments, scam in purchase of incense sticks, scam in school dresses, scams worth thousands of crores, has been detected. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the World Bank (WB) provide financial help. More than 46k self-help groups (SHGs) are working in Madhya Pradesh, in which around 3.45 lakh women are included. Under all the aforesaid livelihood missions, there is a provision to appoint the state head of the Livelihood Mission as per rules, but Madhya Pradesh government has appointed retired IFS Lalit Mohan Belbal against the rules.

