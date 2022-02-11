Bhopal: High Court grants 8 weeks to government, MPPSC to reply on 113% quota

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday gave eight weeks to state government and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to reply on reservation norms in connection with state service preliminary exam-2019.

Earlier, HC had given them two days but respondents failed to submit reply within the prescribed time frame and sought more time.

MPPSC which had conducted had declared preliminary examination-2019 for filling 571 posts on the basis of 113% reservation which was challenged in High Court.

Resultantly, MPPSC had reserved 40% seats for general category which led to reservation going to 113%. There is already reservation of 27% for OBC; 16% for SC; 20% for ST; and 10% for EWS category taking total reservation to 73%. After preliminary examination results, 3613 candidates were selected under unreserved category against 137 seats which exceeded 2055 (15 times the seats) that should have been selected if unreserved seats were 27% after deducting 73% reserved seats.

MPPSC had advertised vaccines which were to be filled SSE-2019 on basis of reservation rules of 2015. But the government made amendments in February 17, 2020 in reservation rules and declared results of preliminary examination in December 2020.

So the candidates opposed to hike in reservation of OBC category had moved High Court prompting government to again amendment in quota norms on December 22, 2021. However, the preliminary exam results were still declared on the basis of February 17, 2020.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, one of advocates who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, High Court has now given eight weeks to State government and MPPSC to submit reply on reservation norms. MPPSC had declared results of MPPSC-2019 on the basis of amended reservation 113% even after it itself rectified the amended reservation which has been challenged. When it was challenged, HC had asked the state government about amendment. State government resort the reservation rectifying the amended reservation system but declared results on the basis of amended reservationó113% --in recruitment.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:46 AM IST