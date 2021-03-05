Bhopal: Hi-tech security settings for Thok Bazaar traders

BHOPAL: The Thok Bazaar traders, in a major decision on protection from criminals, have chalked out a blueprint of safety measures.

After the recent burglary in a shop at Thok Bazaar, the traders will change the locks of their shops and hire private security personnel to ensure strict vigil at the bazaar and other markets of the Old City. Janakpuri, Jumerati, Hanumanganj, Godhanakas and other markets will have CCTV cameras installed at each and every shop, whereby the traders will be able to keep a watch on their shops on their mobile handsets.

Just a couple of days ago, the shop of M/s Rajendra Traders was burgled. The criminals included women who broke open the locks. The traders handed over the burglars to the Kotwali police. After the burglary, the traders convened a meeting and chalked out the blueprint for the safety of all the shops in the market.