Bhopal: Here is pittalai idli chatti for weddings, auspicious ceremonies

Pittalai idli chatti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pittalai idli chatti, a traditional idli steamer made of brass of Shivganga (Tamil Nadu), is the fifth Exhibit of the Week that has been displayed on official website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The museum collected the traditional steamer from the Chettiar community of Shivganga in 1998. The height and circumference of the exhibit are 67cm and circumference 216 cm respectively. The exhibition began on Monday.

Director, IGRMS, Bhopal, Praveen Kumar Mishra, said that Tamil Nadu had a wide variety of metal utensils and decorative items that constituted the treasure of its culinary tradition. Each utensil has a special name and special use.

The utensils have a heat-resistant strong knob on the top of the lid. It can also be used for steaming vegetables, iddiyappam and many more items. This utensil is exclusively used during special occasions like weddings and family functions for preparing idli, Mishra added.

