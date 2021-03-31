Bhopal: Here is Kurim for you to enjoy the divine bliss of Bodhisatva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kurim, a Thangka painting of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is the fifth Exhibit of the Week of the month on official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibition that began from Tuesday is part of its online series programme Exhibit of the Week. The museum staff collected the painting from Buddhist community of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, in 1995.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said Thangka painting is a unique artwork of the religious conscience, traditionally practiced by Buddhist monks. It is primarily considered to be an object of devotion than an artwork.

Known as Kurim in the local term, this painting depicts the prowess and divinity of a deity who is shown centrally positioned and surrounded by other deities with different attributes.

Thangkas are sacred Buddhist paintings painted over textile and then covered by a silk cloth usually folded and tied at the top. The entire painting process demands mastery over the drawing, perfect understanding of econometric, devotion, and patience.

Thangka also serves as an important medium of preaching life of Buddha, lamas, other deities, and Bodhisatvas. “Through Thangka painting, the entire Buddhist philosophy can be depicted or explained,” Mishra said.