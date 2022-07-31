Bhopal: Herdsman strangled to death

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a 35-year-old herdsman was found in jungle area of Gunga police station, the police said on Saturday. The victim was strangled to death.

According to the police, the victim is identified as Raghuveer Meena, resident of village Chanderi. He lives in a joint family along with his wife, three children, father and brother.

The family members of the victim told police that Raghuveer had gone to the jungle along with his goats on Friday. Till evening, when he did not return, the family members launched a search to find Raghuveer only to find his body in the jungle.

The matter was reported to the police. The police seized the body and post-mortem was conducted on Saturday.

The police came to know through the short post-mortem report that the victim was strangled to death. They have registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and have started investigation.

