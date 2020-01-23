Bhopal: HED minister doesn’t stick to his words, claims Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Higher education department minister doesn’t stick to his words. He had said that guest scholars will not be removed from service but that didn’t happen. These scathing remarks came from none other than governor Lalji Tandon.

A delegation of guest scholars led by Congress MLA Laxman Singh met governor on Thursday.

DP Singh who was that Part of the delegation said that governor gave them a patient hearing.

“It was after hearing the plea of guest scholars that governor said that higher education minister doesn’t stick to his words. Governor said that demand of guest scholars are justified and it is inhuman to keep them protesting in a park,” told Singh about the visit.

Singh also said that governor has assured the delegation that he will talk to the CM once he returns from Davos.