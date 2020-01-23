Bhopal: HED minister doesn’t stick to his words, claims Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Higher education department minister doesn’t stick to his words. He had said that guest scholars will not be removed from service but that didn’t happen. These scathing remarks came from none other than governor Lalji Tandon.
A delegation of guest scholars led by Congress MLA Laxman Singh met governor on Thursday.
DP Singh who was that Part of the delegation said that governor gave them a patient hearing.
“It was after hearing the plea of guest scholars that governor said that higher education minister doesn’t stick to his words. Governor said that demand of guest scholars are justified and it is inhuman to keep them protesting in a park,” told Singh about the visit.
Singh also said that governor has assured the delegation that he will talk to the CM once he returns from Davos.
Laxman Singh also briefed the governor about possible solutions to diffuse the situation. Singh said that regularisation of their services was not possible without governor’s intervention.
Congress MLA also explained to governor about the scene during his visit to the protest site at Shahjehani Park. Women are protesting their along with small kids, he explained.
Delegation meets Digvijaya: Another delegation of guest scholars met senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to press their demands. President of the association, Devraj Singh said Digvijaya assured them that a solution will emerge soon and that he will discuss the matter once CM is back from his foreign tour. “Government is mulling over certain formulas to solve the problem and will reach a conclusion soon,” said Digvijaya to guest scholars.
