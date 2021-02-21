Bhopal: Heavy traffic plagues 11-Mill Trisection, grade-separator only solution

BHOPAL: In view of heavy traffic flow at 11-Mill Trisection, grade-separator has become necessity to avert accidents on the busy junction. The 11-mill trisection is accident black spot as it sees heavy traffic coming from from—Bhojpur, Mandideep and the city.

Passenger buses, heavy vehicles, including trucks carrying building material, ply on the busy road. The city daily commuters have a tough time coping with heavy traffic on the route. Traffic congestion near 11-Mills Trisection has become a routine scene. Long queues at the junction hassle the commuters and traders and they have demanded the authorities to install grade-separator to divert the traffic coming from different directions. Besides, they have also asked the authorities to allow two-wheeler riders to use cycle track along the Hoshangabad Road as incidents of bikers colliding with heavy vehicles has become a daily occurrence on the route.