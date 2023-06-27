Bhopal: Heavy Rains Wash Away Diversion Bridge In Sagar District

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A diversion bridge on Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway (NH)-45 washed away due to heavy rain at Nauradehi in Sagar district on Monday night.

Vehicular traffic was disrupted for five hours. Later on, traffic was restored. Flood control room officials said six people, stranded in Betwa river of Niwari, were rescued.

They had gone for picnic at Orchha but all of sudden water level increased and they were stranded. An SDRF team rescued all the people. In last 24 hours, Narsinghpur recorded 190mm rainfall while Umaria, Seoni, Devari and Dhimarkheda recorded 170mm each.

Similarly, Tamia and Gadarwara recorded 160mm rainfall each and Tendukhea recorded 150mm while Harari recorded 140mm rainfall. Kareli and Umaria recorded 130mm rainfall each. Alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in Sagar, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Dewas, Dhar, Guna and Ujjain districts.

Similarly, heavy rains are likely in Damoh, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhopal, Umaria, Katni, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, Agar and Rajgarh. According to Meteorological Department, a low pressure area over Odisha and Jharkhand moved northwest and is marked over the Chhattisgarh region.

It will likely to move further north-west and stay for about 48 hours over Madhya Pradesh. Vigorous monsoon conditions are likely to prevail for the next 4 days over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. Positioning of low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh will accentuate the monsoon surge.